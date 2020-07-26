UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

The UFC bid farewell to Fight Island last night with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till, and headliner Robert Whittaker was the top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 30 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Robert Whittaker: $360,000 ($200,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: $290,000 ($200,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Fabricio Werdum: $265,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: $157,000 ($71,000 to show, $71,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: $138,000 ($128,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Till: $135,000 ($130,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Gustafsson: $135,000 ($125,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Craig: $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carla Esparza: $113,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Trinaldo: $98,200 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $13,800 fine for missing weight, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khamzat Chimaev: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jesse Ronson: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Aspinall: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ramazan Emeev: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nathaniel Wood: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bethe Correia: $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Movsar Evloev: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Peter Sobotta: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jai Herbert: $27,300 ($10,000 to show, $13,800 from Trinaldo for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Collier: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marina Rodriguez: $24,000 ($20,000 $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nicolas Dalby: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Grundy: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raphael Pessoa: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rhys McKee: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Niklas Stolze: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Castaneda: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)