7/27/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

The weekend turned disastrous for the New York Mets (1-2) in a hurry. Just one strike away from securing a series victory against the Atlanta Braves, Edwin Diaz’s blown save on Saturday night set the stage for a landslide. The Braves won in the tenth on Saturday and blew the Mets out last night, sending them on their first road trip of the season with a losing streak. That trip begins tonight with the first of two against the Boston Red Sox (1-2). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from Fenway Park.

This is a much different Red Sox team than the one the Mets last saw two years ago on their way to a World Series title. Mookie Betts is now a Dodger, shipped out with David Price in an offseason deal designed to get Boston under the luxury tax. Chris Sale is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, leaving Boston’s rotation in shambles. The Red Sox’ lineup does remain strong, however, so if they can figure out some semblance of pitching they have a shot to reach the expanded postseason.

The Mets will send right-hander Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.76 ERA in 2019) to the mound tonight. Wacha will be making his Mets’ debut after spending the first seven years of his big-league career in St. Louis. The Red Sox will counter with lefty Josh Osich (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who will serve as an opener ahead of Zack Godley.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

