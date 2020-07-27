English Premier League concludes Sunday with record performances

The English Premier League wrapped up on Sunday with notable record performances. First off, Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-1. With the win, Liverpool tied the record for most victories in an English Premier League season with 32. Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy of Leicester City became the oldest player in the history of the EPL to win the Golden Boot.

Liverpool tied Manchester City’s record for most wins in a single season. Manchester City initially had 32 wins in a single season in 2017-18, and matched that total in 2018-19. In 2019-20, Manchester City finished in second place in the English Premier League with 26 wins.

Even though Liverpool tied Manchester City’s record this season for most victories, they could not break or tie Manchester City’s record for most points in a single English Premier League season. Manchester City’s record of 100 points, set in 2017-18 survives another year as Liverpool only had 99 points in 2019-20 (32 wins, three losses and three draws).

In a bit of a bizarre statistic, even though Manchester City had 18 fewer points than Liverpool this season (posted a record of 26 wins, nine losses and three draws for 81 points), they had a much better for and against ratio than the Reds. Manchester City was a +67 as they scored 102 goals compared to 35 goals against. Liverpool was a +52 as they scored 99 goals and gave up 33 goals.

In Liverpool’s record-tying victory on Sunday, they got goals from Virgil van Dijk of Breda, Netherlands in the 38th minute, Divock Origi of Ostend, Belgium in the 59th minute, and Sadio Mane of Sedhiou, Senegal in the 89th minute. The three Liverpool goals came after Newcastle scored an early goal in the first minute of play.

Meamwhile, Vardy set EPL history by becoming the oldest player to lead the league in goals in a season. At 33 years old, he had 23 goals, and one more goal than Danny Ings of Southampton and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal, who were tied for second with 22 goals.