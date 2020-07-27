Mariners see their 15 game losing streak to the Astros come to an end

The Seattle Mariners won their first game of the 2020 Major League Baseball season on Sunday, and in the process they saw an embarrassing losing streak come to an end. When Seattle finally beat Houston by a score of 7-6, they saw their 15 game losing streak to the Astros conclude.

In the 15 straight Houston wins over Seattle, the Astros outscored the Mariners 106-36. In one game last season, the Astros actually beat the Mariners 21-1 on September 8.

On Sunday, the Mariners got three hits, including one double from left fielder Tim Lopes of Huntington Beach, CA. Lopes, who also led the Mariners with two runs scored in the contest, was one of three Mariners with a multi-hit game. The others were second baseman Shed Long Jr. of Birmingham, AL, and center fielder Kyle Lewis of Snellville, GA, who had two hits each.

What was most impressive about Seattle’s victory was that they were able to pick up the win even though Houston had six-time All-Star and 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke of Orlando, FL on the mound. Greinke now becomes the Astros most experienced pitcher with Justin Verlander now on the long-term injury list with an elbiw injury.

The Mariners are clearly in a rebuilding mode, and by upsetting the Astros, there was a definite sense of relief in the entire Seattle organization. Their last win over Houston came on June 5, 2019, when they put together a dominant 14-1 victory.

According to quora.com, the Baltimore Orioles hold the record for the longest winning streak over a single opponent in Major League Baseball history. They had a 23 game winning streak over the Kansas City Royals over two seasons from 1969 to 1970. Now the major question in Major League Baseball is will there be a conclusion to the 2020 season. With the recent coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, we are just not sure at this time.