Rob Gronkowski zings former teammate Chandler Jones with funny tweet

Rob Gronkowski and Chandler Jones made sweet music in New England, as they were crowned Super Bowl XLIX Champions, which has helped them remain friends ever since.

Both players are now suiting up for new teams, but neither has lost their sense of humor, and they both clearly still have a great deal of respect for one another.

Gronk has seemingly always garnered the highest respect from his teammates, as he’s one of the hardest workers, but also a down-to-earth bro. And let’s not forget that he’s a beast on the field, as a surefire Hall of Famer, no matter what he does in Tampa Bay.

And he’s always had a great sense of humor, so when Jones took to Twitter looking for a bit of validation, Gronk made sure to troll him with a funny zinger.

You guys think I’ll be ranked in the Top 100 this year? Lmk! — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) July 26, 2020

No, you barely had any sacks. 😂😂 https://t.co/EiLmopWEJN — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) July 27, 2020

For the record, Jones made a push for the all-time NFL sack record last season, accumulating 19 of them — and also forcing eight fumbles — for the Cardinals.