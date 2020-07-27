The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Jesse Ronson +245 over Nicolas Dalby
Notable New Champions:
- BBBofC Southern Area Junior Featherweight Champion: Chris Bourke
- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Super Welterweight Champion: Luis Palomino
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Flyweight Champion: Jimmy Flick
- Fight To Win Masters Black Belt Super Heavyweight Champion: Chris Roberson
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Fare Thee Well, Lil Nog: Hell of a career. Hell of a damned career for Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. Wins over the best of the best of all-time: Mezger, Overeem, Henderson, Ortiz, Evans, Sakuraba. Not to mention a boxing bronze medal in the Pan American Games. He couldn’t get that win over Shogun, but he lost by a single point via split-decision.
- Speaking Of, Don’t Look Now, But…: After shutting the door for the third time on Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Shogun Rua is now *checks notes* 5-1-1 IN HIS LAST SEVEN?! Dear lord. He doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near the title scene, but I wonder if the UFC can resist the urge to ride some nostalgia and put him in it. Fortunately for us, Shogun is being more realistic with his goals, such as wanting a rematch with Paul Craig, whom he drew, but most thought he won.
- Knuckles Up: Robert Whittaker (colloquially known as Bobby Knuckles), is back on his feet and on the comeback trail for his UFC middleweight championship, currently in the style-bending hands of Israel Adesanya after defeating Darren Till in a very close bout. I had it a draw, and most people had it 38-38 after four. It was a hard-fought, grinding, strategic victory. He definitely needs to tighten some aspects of his striking up to keep his head attached to his neck if he faces Adesanya again.