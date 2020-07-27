UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: July 27/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Rose Namajunas
|301
|2
|2
|1
|Zhang Weili
|256
|3
|3
|3
|Jessica Andrade
|167
|4
|4
|4
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|119
|5
|7
|8
|Carla Esparza
|64.5
|6
|6
|15
|Angela Hill
|55
|6
|5
|9
|Michelle Waterson
|55
|8
|8
|7
|Claudia Gadelha
|51.5
|9
|9
|Mackenzie Dern
|43.5
|10
|11
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|31.5
|11
|12
|Amanda Lemos
|30
|12
|13
|16
|Felice Herrig
|29
|12
|16
|12
|Tecia Torres
|29
|14
|NR
|Kay Hanson
|25
|14
|14
|Virna Jandiroba
|25
|16
|17
|11
|Yan Xiaonan
|23.5
|17
|15
|10
|Marina Rodriguez
|22
|18
|18
|Brianna Van Buren
|18
|19
|20
|Randa Markos
|14
|20
|21
|Loma Lookboonmee
|9
|21
|22
|Ashley Yoder
|8.5
|21
|22
|Livia Renata Souza
|8.5
|23
|NR
|Hannah Cifers
|6.5
|24
|24
|Mizuki Inoue
|5
|25
|25
|Miranda Granger
|4.5
|26
|26
|Aleksandra Albu
|4
|26
|NR
|Nadia Kassem
|4
|28
|28
|Ariane Carnelossi
|0
|28
|28
|Hannah Goldy
|0
|28
|NR
|Jinh Yu Frey
|0
|28
|28
|Mallory Martin
|0
