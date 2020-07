MLB began its 2020 season earlier in the week, but there have already been a few players having been infected with the coronavirus, which has sparked talk of the league possibly cancelling play in the future.

It’s a bit too early to jump the gun, and is impossible to predict the effect the virus will have, as this is uncharted territory, but fans are already thinking about what life sans baseball will be like, as this cartoon depicts.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]