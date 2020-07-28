7/28/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

It turns out a trip up to Boston was exactly what the doctor ordered for the New York Mets (2-2). A trio of home runs helped the Mets’ bats wake up in a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox (1-3), snapping a two-game losing streak in the process. The Mets will look to wrap up this brief two-game trip with a sweep of the Red Sox tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at Fenway Park.

The Mets will send rookie left-hander David Peterson to the mound today to make his major league debut. Peterson, the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2017, went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 24 starts for AA Binghamton last season. The Red Sox will counter with lefty Matt Hall (0-1, 7.71 ERA in 2019), who spent last season as a member of the Tigers’ organization.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Our lineup for tonight’s game in Boston. #LGM pic.twitter.com/MyM5hPJmnk — New York Mets (@Mets) July 28, 2020

Pre-Game Notes: