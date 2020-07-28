MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: July 28/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Chris Gutierrez (15-3-1) vs Cody Durden (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Darren Stewart (11-5) vs Maki Pitolo (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Pedro Munoz (18-4) vs Frankie Edgar (22-8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd

Mike Rodriguez (10-4, 1 NC) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd

Neil Magny (23-7) vs Geoff Neal (13-2) – UFC Fight Night 176 – Aug 29th

Ryan Spann (18-5) vs Johnny Walker (17-5) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th

Kai Kara-France (21-8) vs Brandon Royval (11-4) – UFC Fight Night 179 – Sept 26th

Germaine de Randamie (9-4) vs Julianna Pena (9-3) – UFC Fight Night – Oct 3rd

Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) vs Justin Gaethje (22-2) – UFC 255 – Oct 24th

Invicta FC

Atomweight Championship: Ashley Cummins (7-5) vs Alesha Zappitella (7-2) – Invicta FC 42

