WWE Monday Night Raw Results And Review (7/27): Women's Title On The Line, WWE Championship Match Announced For 'SummerSlam,' And More

This edition of Monday Night Raw came to the Performance Center once again with PC trainees in attendance. Two big featured matches on the show were rematches from Extreme Rules with Asuka defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks and Drew McIntyre will take on Dolph Ziggler only this time Drew will get to choose the match stipulation.

Randy Orton came out to the ring recollecting all of his accomplishments. He said something is missing and he knows that he needs to become WWE Champion again. He tells Drew that he respects what Drew has done but he has what he wants. He challenges Drew for the title at SummerSlam.

Nia Jax entered the ring as Orton left. She said she knows how Randy feels because she wants the Women’s title. Shayna Baszler interrupted her, saying nobody cares what Nia wants. Nia attacked Shayna and the two of them battle in the ring. Referees came to try and separate them.

Back from commercial, The Street Profits appeared in the ring. They hype up the triple threat tag match to determine who their next challengers are. They introduce the participants in the triple threat tag team #1 contender’s match.

Angel Garza and Andrade Defeated The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander To Become #1 Contender’s For The Raw Tag Team Championship

Andrade and Garza attack The Street Profits after the match.

Review: Good tag match. There was no doubt Garza and Andrade was going to be the winners with how the story was going.

Nia Jax And Shayna Baszler Match Went To A No Contest

They continue to brawl as officials try to restrain them. They both beat down the officials then try to continue their fight.

Review: Wasn’t much of a match but I’m sure they are saving it for another time. It’ll be really interesting when they go face to face in a legit match.

Seth Rollins asked if Murphy is with him. Murphy asked if Dominic will show up. Seth said the greater good will be coming and it will be different later on that night.

Seth Rollins and Murphy came out to the ring. Seth gloated about his win against Rey Mysterio and his match against Aleister Black. Seth said that Dominic was in the building to confront him. He said he doesn’t want to be the guy that hurts people but he will have to if people stand in his way. He claimed he doesn’t want there to be violence and asks Dominic to come out to the ring to work this out. Dominic came out to the ring. Seth said if he needs any guidance at all he is here for him. Dominic attacked Seth and Murphy. Seth and Murphy start beating him down at ringside. Aleister Black attacked Seth and Murphy to save Dominic but Seth and Murphy take him out at ringside as Seth planted him with the Curb Stomp on the floor. Seth order Murphy to take Black’s eye out and he does it. Dominic attacked Murphy and Seth with a kendo stick, causing them to retreat.

R Truth confronted Mustafa Ali backstage. Truth thinks that Ali is going after the 24/7 title and Ali said he’s got his eye on Lashley. Truth said he has his eye on him and calls him Mufasa Ali.

The Hurt Business are in the ring for the VIP Lounge. MVP introduced someone he wants to help him reach super stardom, Mustafa Ali. He said he is happy that he is back and he has the opportunity to become a real champion. MVP said he is the real United States Champion. MVP said all the wonderful things that can happen to you can happen but with him. Ali said he thinks for himself and always will. MVP said Apollo Crews thought like he did but now he’s on the couch. He continued to say he can party like a champion with them or sit at home like Apollo. Ali still said no. R Truth attacked Shelton Benjamin and tried to pin him to regain the 24/7 title but Shelton kicked out. The Hurt Business went after Truth but he managed to escape.

Bobby Lashley Defeated Mustafa Ali

Review: Really good match. Lashley winning was the right move to help build The Hurt Business up as a dominate faction. Ali losing gives him sympathy to come back and try to fight them once more.

Charly Caruso interviewed Dolph Ziggler to ask about the stipulation. He said he doesn’t care, he will eventually beat Drew to win the WWE Championship and face Randy at SummerSlam.

Sasha Banks and Bayley came out to the ring. She claimed that Stephanie is forcing her to defend the Raw title because she is jealous of how they run the whole company. Bayley said they are the show. Banks and Bayley said they have changed the game and Banks will continue to do so when she beats Asuka. Asuka came out with Kairi Sane. Sane went right after Bayley, chasing her away from ringside.

Sasha Banks Defeated Asuka By Count Out To Become The New Raw Women’s Champion

Review: Wow so they had Sasha win the title. The match was good, I don’t think it was as good as the match they were having at Extreme Rules until that finish but this was still good. I’ve been saying that Sasha and Bayley have been doing great work as heels and I think it works to have them with all the gold. The only problem is having them over saturated on both Raw and SmackDown which is now going to continue even further. Now I am not really sure what the plan for SummerSlam is if Asuka is getting her rematch or if Kairi signed a new deal so she can tag with Asuka to challenge them for all the gold. So now it’ll be a while before we see Bayley and Sasha feud which is also a downer but it is what it is.

Charly Caruso said there is no word on Kairi’s condition but will be updated. Sasha and Bayley interrupted to celebrate and gloat on Banks’ title win. Asuka comes out of the trainer’s room, angry and upset. She yells in Japanese as she was in a fit of rage.

Murphy Defeated Humberto Carrillo

Review: Good match. Really nothing more to add to it just that I’m glad they gave some time for Murphy in the ring and to pick up a nice win to keep the momentum going for himself and Rollins.

Drew McIntyre came out to the ring for his match with Dolph. He accepted Randy’s challenge for SummerSlam. He said Randy is on fire with the legends he’s been taking out as of late. Drew said he hopes he thinks that Drew is the underdog because that’s what Brock thought and Drew beat him at WrestleMania. He said he will give him the Claymore as well. Dolph Ziggler came out to ask Drew what the stipulation is for their match. Drew announced that it will be an Extreme Rules match except he can use the weapons as well as Dolph.

Drew McIntyre Defeated Dolph Ziggler In An Extreme Rules Match

Randy Orton RKO’d Drew out fo nowhere as Drew was celebrating. The show went off the air with Randy Orton standing over Drew McIntyre with the title in his hands.

Review: Good way to end the show. This was about as good as their match at Extreme Rules match and there was no doubt that Drew was winning.

Overall Review: This was a decent show. I think their were a good amount of matches for a 3 hour show and they weren’t too long. The only thing was having Nia come out at the same time Randy was leaving which I don’t get what the purpose of that was. Everything else was good enough for a Raw.

Overall Grade: 6/10