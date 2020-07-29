Fight of the Day: Dan Henderson vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Date: July 30, 2011
Card: Strikeforce: Fedor vs. Henderson
Championship(s):
Venue: Sears Centre
Location: Hoffman Estates, Illinois
Date: July 30, 2011
Card: Strikeforce: Fedor vs. Henderson
Championship(s):
Venue: Sears Centre
Location: Hoffman Estates, Illinois
On Tuesday, Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess announced via Instagram that he was opting out of playing in the 2020 NFL season (…)
It’s foolish to forecast a career on the basis of one pitch. That’s why we have scouts and analysts and other who get paid a ton of money (…)
All Times Eastern Australian Rules Football Australian Football League-Round 9 Western Bulldogs vs. (…)
It’s impossible to blame him, what with positive tests for CV-19 creeping up all over the NFL and MLB landscapes in these dog days of (…)
Advancements in technology have revolutionised many aspects of sport over the past few years and that is certainly the case where soccer is (…)
With the Premier League season now firmly in the record books, attention has quickly shifted towards the 2020/21 campaign. Plans have (…)
It’s been said that alcohol is the cause of, and solution to, the majority of the world’s problems, and apparently, one superstar (…)
The coronavirus continues to rear its ugly head around the world, spreading along the Southern and Western areas of the United States, (…)
Sportsbook betting agents have seen a bump in soccer betting in July. Many pay per head services bookie agents in the United States have (…)
Tonight is the night, the Edmonton Oilers are back on the ice in real game action. The team will ‘visit’ the Calgary Flames in their lone (…)