Gaming in 2020: Hottest Games in the Business

People’s attraction to games, especially online games, grew greatly in 2019/2020. The reason behind this is the total lockdown in many jurisdictions all around the world. Covid-19 made a lot of people idler, making them find solace in online slots such as Eye of Horus game and many others that we discussed here. In this article, we are going to tell you about the top 11 most popular games in 2020. Note that our arrangement of games here is in no way based on a particular ranking system; we only included titles that have gained worldwide engagement in 2020.

Top 11 Most Engaging Games in 2020

Eye of Horus

Eye of Horus slot machine is one of the most popular casino games in the business. It comes with an Egyptian atmosphere and displays images of epic Egyptian sculptures and arts. Bet with as low as 0.10p and up to $10.00 per spin. Your wins are boosted by expanding wilds and a special bonus round. You get around 95.02% as a return to player (RTP) on your winnings.

Call of Duty (COD)

This shooting game has been around for quite some time now. Its first version was released in 2003 with inspiration from events in World War II. This online multiplayer shooting game was first released in a First-Person format and only available on desktops. The first mobile version of the game (CODM) was, however, released by Tencent’s Timi Studio on October 1, 2019. Although this multiplayer action game was already globally loved, its presence increased in multiple folds when it’s Android, and iOS versions came out. As of July 15, 2020, Gamestat estimated the number of COD players to be around 53,400,000.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG)

PUBG is probably the only other online multiplayer shooting game dragging the top position with Call of Duty. PUBG’s first version was released for PC gameplay on March 23, 2017. Its mobile version was later released on March 19, 2018, where it became the most played mobile game in that year – with a total of 75 million pre-registrations.

Just like COD, PUBG is an adventure multiplayer shooting game that features several maps and quickplay game modes. Its latest version – Livik was just released in July 2020. This game, like COD, also features voice interaction among teammates and even all players running a particular game mode at a time.

FIFA 20

If you are a fan of football games, FIFA soccer game by EA sports is probably one of your favourites. The popularity of this soccer game increased when its 2020 version was released since it comes with more gameplay options and smoother graphics. The career mode allows you to choose any of your favourite players in the world or create a unique avatar and play in any of your clubs or country. The game is available on Xbox One, Playstation, and Microsoft Windows. FIFA is also an interactive game since you can play online with your friends or other real players.

NBA2K20

You know NBA2k game from 2K sports if you are a basketball lover. This basketball game is simulated to feature all the current/past players and teams that ever played in the National Basketball Association. The first-ever version of this game was released in 1999 with Allen Iverson as the cover athlete. The game has since then improved in graphics and gameplay to its latest version, which is the NBA2K20. The cover athlete here is Anthony Davis, and the game comes with super engaging gameplay modes, such as a career mode, street basketball mode, training mode, dunk competitions, All-Star game, etc. You can play NBA2k20 on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch devices.

Madden NFL 20

Electronic Arts (EA) Sports designed this specifically for the American Football lovers. This game is a simulation of all present and past National Football League (NFL) clubs and players. The latest version of the game was released in August 2019 and features Patrick Mahomes as the cover athlete. You can run Madden NFL20 on your Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows. Make runs and get exciting touchdowns in this award-winning NFL game. The game won the “Best in Show” games award in 2019.

Mortal Kombat

This is one of the oldest combat games in history, and its fame has increased for decades now. Its first version was released in 1992, and the current version Mortal Kombat II came out in April 2019 from the Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. This game features a story where you switch characters as your advance through the levels, a quick fight mode, and a classic tower mode which features Kronika as the final boss fight. The latest version comes with HD graphics and looks more humanlike – this is why people love to play it.

League of Legends

League of Legends is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in 2020. The game was first introduced in 2009, and it has since then grown to be one of the tops played games in the game with over 115 million active players. Deploy your vicious warriors to fight against other legions on this adventure game.

Clash of Clans and Clash Royale

These are two of the most played mobile interactive games from Supercell. For the gameplay, you start these games as a chief of a small village, and from there on you erect army camps, resource buildings, army upgrade lab, and defence structures, such as the archer tower, eagle artillery, x-bows, etc. To battle, you simply scout for bases and deploy your troops strategically to loot up another player’s base. Your defence structure also goes a long way in saving your resources.

Marvel’s Spiderman

Spiderman’s games have always gained worldwide attention over the years since. The latest version was released by Sony Interactive Entertainment (in collaboration with Insomniac Games) in 2018 still following the adventurous story of Peter Parker.

GTA V

Our gist about the most played games in 2020 will not be complete without a mention of Grand Theft Auto V. This game was first released in 2013 by the Rockstar Games, and it features a gangster life of characters going around town committing crimes and trying hard to evade authorities. In late 2019, the report shows that GTA V raked the third best-selling game of all time with over 115 million copies sold.

Quick Words

The popularity of games, especially online interactive gaming skyrocketed in 2020 since it is one of the easiest ways to pastime in times like this when social-distancing is mandated almost everywhere in the world. Note that most of the games we discussed above are meant for adults, as some feature scenery of violence and eroticism. And in case you are an expert player, you can also record your gameplay and showcase them on social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, etc. and drive in huge traffic and popularity onto your vlog.