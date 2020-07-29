Headphones for running, walking and cycling: Bone conduction or Classic Earphones?

Tradition vs innovation in headphones for running, walking and cycling

When we run, walk, or cycle, our favorite music makes the workout more enjoyable and encourages us to deliver better results. Modern earbuds allow us to move freely without compromising on the quality of sound. When selecting new earbuds, we might be spoilt for choice because producers regularly release new models and implement innovative solutions. Below, you’ll find an impartial comparison of two popular cycling headphones: the first model is more traditional, the second one features an original modern twist. This review will help you to make an objective choice between them and get to know which criteria you should pay attention to.

Treblab XR700

This popular model was specifically built for running, either in the gym or outdoors. Its maximum timeplay is 9 hours, which is pretty much enough for a running session. When you go cycling, 9 hours is precisely the whole day that you can spend in the saddle of your bicycle.

Treblab XR700 is waterproof, so feel free to go out running when it’s raining. If you actively sweat, it won’t damage the earbuds.

The quality of sound is stunning. True-HD technology, Bluetooth 5.0, and bass boost function join forces to fill you with drive and energy.

Thanks to bendable ear hooks, these earbuds will fit ears of all sizes and shapes, as if they were custom-molded. Due to its expandable memory-foam ear tips, this model guarantees complete noise isolation. No matter how many sources of sound surround you, you won’t notice them. This might be a drawback when you run through a crowded location or cycle in the city center, so in such an environment you’d better take the headphones off. But if you run in a park or a crowded gym, this will be a plus.

This is the basic functionality that you normally expect from any headphones created for running. However, not every model justifies the expectations of its users. With Treblab XR700 you can be sure that you’ll get precisely what you were promised.

AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Bone Conduction

The bone conduction technology suggests that the headphones are pressed to your skull close to the ear while your auricles remain open. The music reaches your inner ear not through the eardrum, but the cheekbone. This allows you to hear all the surrounding sounds and creates an unprecedented level of safety for workouts. At the same time, you won’t be able to concentrate fully on the music.

AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Bone Conduction looks sleek and stylish. As soon as you put on this model, you’ll appreciate how light it is. Also, it is outstandingly flexible: you can put it in your bag or pocket without fear of damaging it. The control is intuitive, and it will take you minimum time to synchronize the headphones with your smartphone. On the side, there is a convenient pause button: feel free to press it when you need silence without taking the earbuds off your head.

However, in a few minutes, you realize that the neck-strap is too loose, which is a significant drawback for workouts. The quality of sound is not impeccable either. There is tangible sound leakage, and the bass is accompanied by vibrations that resonate in your jawbone. The battery life of AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Bone Conduction is not enough for lengthy workouts: it will hardly last longer than 6 hours. This might be enough for gym training, but if you take the headphones with you for a full weekend of cycling in the countryside, you’ll feel disappointed.

Conclusion

Even though it might be tempting to try new advanced technologies, sports are probably not the best sphere to experiment with the earbuds. When running, cycling, or walking, your earbuds should remain firmly attached to your ears, deliver top-notch sound, and eliminate unwanted outside noises. For this, you’d better rely on a model that features a more traditional design and fully complies with modern technological standards.