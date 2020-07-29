The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

5. IBF International Junior Middleweight Championship: Sam Eggington (c) (28-6) vs. Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 3:00pm, DAZN

Competitiveness: 4: Both secondary-champion-level mid-20s Brits with decent power. Winner of the Omelet Fight will probably earn a mandatory challenge at some point soon.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1: Cheeseman is 0-2-1 in his last three fights, and Eggington has lost his last two 12-rounders, so, hoo boy, not a ton of momentum going into this.

Prestige: 2

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 14

t3. Vacant WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Angelo Leo (19-0) vs. Stephen Fulton (18-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 5: They’re both 26, they both hold secondary WBO Junior Featherweight championships, one has 18 wins, one has 19, one has 8 knockouts, one has 9. They’re both top-10. This is about as even as you can get.

Excitement: 2

Juice: 1

Prestige: 4: Unfortunately, it isn’t as prestigous because Emanuel Navarrete left it on the table because the weight cut to 122 was getting too hard for him. But still! World title!

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 15

t3. Vacant Legacy Fighting Alliance Lightweight Championship: Bryce Logan (11-4) vs. Jacob Rosales (12-5)

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, UFC Fight Pass

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 3: Logan’s last five wins have been by decision, whereas Rosales has a little more stopping power, so hopefully he can drag a good one out of him.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 2: Legacy is rolling out cards every week with a different vacant title on the line, and I am all the way here for it.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 15

2. ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Championship: Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy (161-34-2) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (202-73-4)

When/Where: Friday, 8:30am, ONE App

Competitiveness: 5: Phetmorakot rose to prominence by defeating Giorgio Petrosyan in ONE’s Featherweight Grand Prix, stymying their plans so destructively that ONE has to retroactively overturn it for excessive clinching, screwing Phetmorakot incredibly in the process. He rebounded after that, winning gold and looking great. He faces a living legent in Fairtex, who has dropped his last two bouts, but can never be overlooked.

Excitement: 4

Juice: 2

Prestige: 3: Phetmorakot is making his first defense of his title, but good golly, does he have a hell of an opponent in his inaugural defense.

Viewing Ease: 5

Total: 19

1. ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) (262-42-10) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy (96-16-7)

When/Where: Friday, 8:30am, ONE App

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 3

Juice: 3: Two of the best Thai fighters in their rubber match, and this time for a championship.

Prestige: 4

Viewing Ease: 5: Download the goddamned ONE App!

Total: 20