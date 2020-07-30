Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Editor’s Note: With the full-blown return of MLB, NBA and NHL games, encore presentations of college sports will no longer be listed.
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 9
Essendon Bombers vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 6 a.m.
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.
Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Formula 1
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.
Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour
LPGA Drive On Championship, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions
The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI
1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
2nd Round (Featured Groups — PGAT Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 8:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
Cincinnati at Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco — ESPN2/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Quarterfinal, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Orlando City SC vs. LAFC — FS1/UniMás/TSN1/TSN5/TVA Sports 2, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL
Orlando vs. Brooklyn — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Florida/YES, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Portland — NBA TV//TSN5/FOX Sports Tennessee/NBC Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Washington — TSN3/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Washington, 4 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee — ESPN/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. San Antonio — TSN5/NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Houston vs. Dallas — ESPN/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
Rookie of the Year Debate — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Rob Pelinka — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Coupe de la Ligue
Final, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports, 3:05 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 5:10 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
LaLiga Santander Champion 2019/2020 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Rising Stars of LaLiga: Alexander Isak: Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo (series finale) — ESPNews, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo (series finale) — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11:35 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network/KVMY, 10 p.m.