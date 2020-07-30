Look: Lions reveal interesting adjustment to locker room layout to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Lions

July 30, 2020

NFL teams are all implementing revised policies and revamped areas as a result of the pandemic, and one particular squad tweaked its locker room in a way that others may replicate in the future.

We’ve seen most teams put more of a focus on social distancing than anything, in terms of physical spacing, but also a change to their team meetings an position groups pow-wows structure.

Well, the Lions went with a more direct route, and tried something we’ve been seeing at grocery stores, splash guard-style.

The Lions installed plexiglass in between each player’s locker in the locker room, and they shared photos of it for the world to see.

Such an excellent idea. We hope other teams will follow suit.

