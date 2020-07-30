Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 31

8:30am: ONE: No Surrender (ONE App)

10:00am: 2020 Reno Worlds Tulsa (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Dec Spelman vs. Lyndon Arthur/Jerome Campbell vs. Nick Ball (ESPN+)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: 2020 WNO: Leon vs. Tonon (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 87 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

Saturday August 1

3:45am: Amnat Ruenroeng vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai/Jomar Fajardo vs. Thattana Luangphon (YouTube)

10:00am: 2020 Reno Worlds Tulsa (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman/Gavin Gwynne vs. James Tennyson (DAZN)

4:00pm: Brave 37 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: MFC Showdown 6 (Pay-Per-View)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: SFT 22 ($6.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Angelo Leo vs. Tramaine Williams/Ra’eese Aleem vs. Marcus Bates (Showtime)

9:00pm: Atlas Fights 54 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday August 2

12:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

12:15am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: 2020 Reno Worlds Tulsa (FloWrestling)

11:00am: King of Kings Summer Special Edition ($4.99 KOKFights.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: With baseball back (for now), basketball and hockey returning, now’s the time to see if MMA and boxing made enough inroads to casual sports fans during the shutdown to hold any over. The UFC is offering an absolutely mediocre offering on the first full weekend of major sports returning.

1. Angelo Leo vs. Tramaine Williams/Ra’eese Aleem vs. Marcus Bates: Boxing on Showtime is back! And they had an actual world title fight until Stephen Fulton had to withdraw because of COVID. Nevertheless, PBC and Showtime rebounded and moved Tramaine Williams up one spot on the card. Well done, folks. In fact, it might even be a better fight.

2. UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan: If Shahbazyan wasn’t managed by Ronda Rousey, would he be headlining, or at least this quickly?

3. ONE: No Surrender: OneFC returns after many, many moons with an insane offering of some of the best Thai fighters ever.

4. 2020 WNO: Leon vs. Tonon: The best grappling option of the weekend, which is handy because it’s the only one. Loaded card, however.

5. Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman/Gavin Gwynne vs. James Tennyson: The Omelet Fight! Winner is in the mix to be an IBF mandatory challenger at junior middleweight.

6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 87: Legacy is here every week now, chucking out vacant title fights and I am all the way here for it.

7. Amnat Ruenroeng vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai/Jomar Fajardo vs. Thattana Luangphon: Free on YouTube! At 3:45am! Welp, that’s the price you pay to watch two of the best Thai boxers ever.

8. Dec Spelman vs. Lyndon Arthur/Jerome Campbell vs. Nick Ball: Give me that weekday afternoon British boxing. Hell yes.

9. King of Kings Summer Special Edition: Solid offering from KOK for a fiver.

10. Best of Combate Americas: Seriously? Still??

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 65kg Bout: Evaldas Petrauskas vs. Lukasz Leczycki [King of Kings Summer Special Edition]

4. Featherweight Bout: Panpayak Jitmuangnon (226-39-4) vs. Superlek Kiatmuu9 (121-28-2) [ONE: No Surrender]

3. Featherweight Bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (124-31-5) vs. Superbon Banchamek (110-34) [ONE: No Surrender]

2. ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Championship: Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy (161-34-2) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (202-73-4) [ONE: No Surrender]

1. ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) (262-42-10) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy (96-16-7) [ONE: No Surrender]

BOXING

5. Vacant BBBofC British Lightweight Championship: Gavin Gwynne (12-1) vs. James Tennyson (26-3) [Matchroom Fight Camp]

4. Junior Featherweight Bout: Marcus Bates (11-1-1) vs. Ra’eese Aleem (16-0) [PBC on Showtime]

3. IBF International Junior Middleweight Championship: Sam Eggington (c) (28-6) vs. Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1) [Matchroom Fight Camp]

2. Junior Featherweight Bout: Amnat Ruenroeng (20-3) vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-5-1)

1. Vacant WBO Junior Featherweight Championship: Angelo Leo (19-0) vs. Tramaine Williams (19-0) [PBC on Showtime]

MMA

5. Vacant Legacy Fighting Alliance Lightweight Championship: Bryce Logan (11-4) vs. Jacob Rosales (12-5) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 87]

4. Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia (17-6-1) vs. Joanne Calderwood (14-4) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan]

3. Atomweight Bout: Stamp Fairtex (4-0) vs. Sunisa Srisan (3-0) [ONE: No Surrender]

2. Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (12-3) vs. Vicente Luque (18-7-1) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan]

1. Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (20-7) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 135lb Black Belt Bout: Gabe Tuttle vs. Edwin Junny Ocasio [2020 WNO: Leon vs. Tonon]

4. 155lb Black Belt Bout: Elisabeth Clay vs. Maggie Grindatti [2020 WNO: Leon vs. Tonon]

3. 190lb Black Belt Bout: Ronaldo Junior vs. Vagner Rocha [2020 WNO: Leon vs. Tonon]

2. 170lb Black Belt Bout: Dante Leon vs. Garry Tonon [2020 WNO: Leon vs. Tonon]

1. Heavyweight Black Belt Bout: Lucas Barbosa vs. Roberto Abreu [2020 WNO: Leon vs. Tonon]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: From 32 cents to 63 bucks! We might get out of this thing with our shoes!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Amnat Ruenroeng vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Lucas Barbosa vs. Roberto Abreu

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai over Amnat Ruenroeng

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: ONE: No Surrender

Upset of the Week: Jennifer Maia over Joanne Calderwood

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Angelo Leo vs. Tramaine Williams