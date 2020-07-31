7/31/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The past two nights have not gone well for the New York Mets (3-4), who have lost games they could easily have won. The offense was a big issue in both defeats, failing to pick up timely hits that could have produced runs in a big spot. The season continues on for the Mets, who begin a six-game road trip tonight with the first of four in a wraparound series against the Atlanta Braves (4-3). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park.

The pitching matchup will be a rematch of Sunday night’s contest between Rick Porcello (0-1, 27.00 ERA) and lefty Sean Newcomb (0-0, 2.70 ERA). Porcello was absolutely hammered in that contest, giving up seven runs (six earned) in 2+ innings to suffer a loss. Newcomb was also shaky, giving up a run on three hits and two walks in 3.1 innings, forcing his departure before he could qualify for the win in a game Atlanta would earn a 14-1 victory in.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: