7/31/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

7/31/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

7/31/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

By July 31, 2020 5:13 pm

By |

The past two nights have not gone well for the New York Mets (3-4), who have lost games they could easily have won. The offense was a big issue in both defeats, failing to pick up timely hits that could have produced runs in a big spot. The season continues on for the Mets, who begin a six-game road trip tonight with the first of four in a wraparound series against the Atlanta Braves (4-3). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park.

Jul 30, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The pitching matchup will be a rematch of Sunday night’s contest between Rick Porcello (0-1, 27.00 ERA) and lefty Sean Newcomb (0-0, 2.70 ERA). Porcello was absolutely hammered in that contest, giving up seven runs (six earned) in 2+ innings to suffer a loss. Newcomb was also shaky, giving up a run on three hits and two walks in 3.1 innings, forcing his departure before he could qualify for the win in a game Atlanta would earn a 14-1 victory in.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Braves won two out of three when these teams last met at Citi Field last weekend.
  • This is the Mets’ only trip of the season to Truist Park. The Mets went 4-6 in Atlanta in 2019.
  • Robinson Cano is back in the Mets’ lineup, batting seventh and playing second base.
  • Jeff McNeil will get the night off. Andres Gimenez will start at third base and bat ninth.
  • Freddie Freeman (5 for 11, RBI) and former Met Travis d’Arnaud (3 for 8, HR, 3 RBI) have had notable success against Porcello.
  • Amed Rosario is 5 for 12 with two doubles and an RBI against Newcomb.

