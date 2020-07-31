Formula One driver Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus

According to Rogers Sportsnet on Thursday, Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Guadalajara, Mexico tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, Perez will not compete in the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England on Saturday. He is the first Formula One Driver to test positive with coronavirus.

Perez races for Racing Point-BWT Mercedes. He is currently tied for fifth place in the 2020 Formula One standings with Alexander Albon of Thailand. He placed sixth in the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria on July 5, sixth place again in the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria on July 12, and seventh place in the Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogoyorod, Hungary on July 19.

Perez currently has 22 points this season. Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain leads the F1 standings with 63 points. He is followed by Valtteri Botas of Finland with 58 points, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands at 33 points, and Lando Norris of Great Britain at 26 points. Of the three races this year, Bottas won the Austrian Grand Prix. Then Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix and Hungarian Grand Prix.

This is Perez’s tenth season in Formula One. So far, Perez is having the best season of his career. His previous highest ranking in the World Drivers’ Championship Standings was a seventh place. Perez achieved that mark for the first time in 2016 and again in 2017 with the Sahara Force India F1 Team.

Six times in Perez’s Formula One career he was among the top three. He finished third at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2012, at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2014, at the Russian Grand Prix in 2015, at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2016, at the European Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2016, and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2018.

This is Perez’s second season with Racing Point. There have been 303, 181 cases of coronavirus in Great Britain, and 46, 119 deaths. The British Grand Prix will be followed by the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Silverstone on Sunday.