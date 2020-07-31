Jose Reyes announces retirement at age 37

Jose Reyes of Santiago, Dominican Republic announced his retirement at age 37 on Thursday. He made the official announcement through Twitter.

Reyes played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues with the New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies. However he had not played in the Major Leagues since 2018.

A shortstop, Reyes was a four-time all-star with the Mets in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2011. Throughout his career, Reyes was known for his triples. He had 131 triples in his 1877 Major League games from 2003 to 2018. He is tied for 78th place all-time in triples. Among the players Reyes is tied with are Joe DiMaggio, Buck Freeman and Brett Butler.

However, if you look at Reyes’s triple statistics deeper, you will find him first all-time among players in triples who have played since 2000. There is no doubt that the triple is a dying-art, and the fact that Reyes had 131 is worth noting. Four times while with the Mets, Reyes led Major League Baseball in triples. He had 19 triples in 2008, 17 triples each in 2005 and 2006, and 16 triples in 2011.

Reyes also was known for his speed. His 517 career stolen bases is 33rd all-time. Reyes led the Majors with 78 stolen bases in 2007, 64 stolen bases in 2006, and led the National League with 60 stolen bases with the Mets in 2005. Reyes also led the National League in hits while with the Mets in 2008 with 204, and led the National League in batting average in 2011 at .337.

In the latter part of his career, Reyes had problems with the law. While property of the Rockies, Reyes was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife for an incident in Maui on Halloween in 2015. The charges were then dropped due to the fact that Reyes’ wife was not cooperating with Maui prosecutors. As a result of the arrest, Reyes was suspended 51 games by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to begin the 2016 season.