Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

By July 31, 2020 9:53 am

By |

July 30, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, USA; Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers shoots the ball over Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter of the game at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Paul George – Clippers (vs Lakers)

30 points, 11-17 FG, 2-4 FT, 6 3PTs, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

The Clippers fell short last night, but PG was in midseason form.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home