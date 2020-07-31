Nick Markakis decides to rejoin the Braves after initially opting out

It appears that Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis of Glen Cove, NY has changed his mind. Markakis initially decided to opt out of the 2020 Major League Baseball season because of coronavirus. However, after further thought, Markakis is coming back.

The major reason why Markakis opted out initially was because he was very concerned about what coronavirus had done to his Braves teammate, first baseman Freddie Freeman of Fountain Valley, CA. Freeman had serious side effects when he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Among his symptoms were an extremely high temperature (at one time it was at 104.5 degrees), and a fear for sleeping, because he did not know what he would be like if he woke up. Freeman’s wife Chelsea and aunt also tested positive for coronavirus.

It is not known as of yet when Markakis will rejoin the Braves. No time table has been given, but he will be taken off the restricted list according to Katherine Acquavella of CBS Sports.

Last season Markakis batted .285 with nine home runs and 62 runs batted in. During his 414 at bats and 469 plate appearances, he scored 61 runs, and had 118 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, 47 walks, a .356 on base percentage, a .420 slugging percentage, 174 total bases, and six sacrifice flies.

Speaking of sacrifice flies, Markakis has 73 sacrifice flies in his career. When he was with the Baltimore Orioles in 2009, he led the American League with 10 sacrifice flies.

An all-star with the Braves in 2018, Markakis could fit into the Braves designated hitter spot. Current designated hitter Matt Adams only batted .226 last season with the Washington Nationals, and is only batting .150 this season in six games with Atlanta. Markakis meanwhile is a career .288 hitter in 14 Major League seasons with the Orioles and Braves.

Atlanta is currently tied for first with the Miami Marlins in the National League East. Atlanta has a record of four wins and three losses, while Miami is at two wins and one loss. The Marlins have only played three games this season as they have 19 coronavirus cases.