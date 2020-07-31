Rapid Recap: In the bubble, Celtics start slow, fall to Bucks in first game back

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

It was time to spread the word, the Celtics resumed their season last night in the NBA’s bubble.

I feel like Paul Revere should be galloping through the streets shouting, “The Celtics are back! The Celtics are back!” — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) July 31, 2020

Marcus Smart (23 points) tried his best, and Jaylen Brown (22), Daniel Theis (13 and 12 rebounds), Kemba Walker (16 in 19 minutes) and Gordon Hayward (17 and 6 assists) did their parts, but Jayson Tatum (5 points) simply had one of the worst nights of his career as the Celtics lost to the Bucks, 119-112. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 36 points, 16 of them in the 4th quarter.

The teams joined forces to kneel during the National Anthem.

All members of Bucks & Celtics, plus 2 of 3 referees kneel during National Anthem demonstration pic.twitter.com/kZP2tkMsdr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 31, 2020

The Bucks were on fire before the Celtics even woke up. It was 17-2 after 4 minutes.

When Giannis went to the bench, the Celts began to play defense. Boston closed to within 2 points before Milwaukee stabilized it after 12 minutes.

Bucks up 33-25 after one. Walker – 5 points

Smart – 5 points

Brown – 4 points

Hayward – 4 points

Celtics – 8-24 shooting Antetokounmpo – 8 points

Middleton – 8 points

Matthews – 5 points

Bucks – 11-20 shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 31, 2020

While Giannis & Middleton combined to go 7-for-10 https://t.co/ZEAh5oi32F — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) July 31, 2020

Celts got back to within 34-33 before the Bucks got hot from three and rebuilt a double-digit lead. Smart was making plays, though.

I missed Marcus Smart's defense pic.twitter.com/oo3hydsx8E — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 31, 2020

Smart also guarded Giannis effectively, and fortunately dodged a potentially serious shoulder injury when Giannis fouled him over the back.

Pray for Marcus' shoulder pic.twitter.com/LRC1u6A7KA — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) July 31, 2020

The Celtics struggled for the entire first half, got nothing from The Jays, and never had a lead, but somehow – largely thanks to Smart – were still hanging around.

The #Celtics should feel pretty good about being down just 64-58 at the half to a #Bucks team that has led the entire game thus far.

⬆️Giannis Antetokounmpo 16 pts, 10 reb

⬇️Jayson Tatum 3 pts (1/7 shooting)

⬆️ Marcus Smart 12 pts

⬆️ Khris Middleton 15 pts, 5 assists — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) August 1, 2020

Smarf is our best player and the Lord of Death — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) August 1, 2020

Third quarter was more of the same: Celtics would get close, Bucks would pull ahead again. Jayson was missing the rim on layups and Jaylen picked up his 5th foul with 8:30 left in the period.

Brown's foul trouble and Kemba's minutes limit putting C's in a dicey spot now on offensive end with this lineup. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) August 1, 2020

WAKE UP TATUM pic.twitter.com/ENGxDPeC33 — Celtics Reddit Podcast (@CelticRedditPod) August 1, 2020

Smart scored 8 straight – tip-in, layup and-one, trey – to give the Cs their first lead of the night, 83-82. And Tatum finally made a shot.

Celtics-Bucks tied at 87 after three. Smart – 20 points

Walker – 16 points

Brown – 14 points

Hayward – 13 points

Celtics – 9-31 three-point shooting Antetokounmpo – 20 points

Middleton – 15 points

B. Lopez – 12 points

Bucks – 25-30 free throw shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 1, 2020

The refs were erratic all night. Even sweetheart Abby couldn’t take it.

How is there no whistle on the strip of Jayson Tatum?!? Also, how nice is it to be pissed about bad calls again?!? — Abby Chin (@tvabby) August 1, 2020

Bucks crept back ahead until the Celts had a 10-2 run, capped by this.

Jaylen somehow gives the Celtics the lead lol pic.twitter.com/Xu0NHB0rje — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) August 1, 2020

Tied at 107 with 1:28 left, Giannis (playing with 5 fouls) was called for a charge on this play…

Marcus Smart tries to draw the charge on Giannis. Was he still in the restricted area, though? (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/fzalEI0OyW — Brady Gardner (@BradyDGardner) August 1, 2020

…but it was reviewed.

And now the call has been overturned — and Giannis both stays in the game AND gets an and-one. Huge swing. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 1, 2020

Smart’s feet were both outside the circle, so how that wasn’t a charge was a mystery. Then, after a Celtics miss, Khris Middleton hit a 3 and that put it out of reach.

#Celtics lose to #Bucks 119-112. The play that will be discussed is the overturned charge call. But BOS has to be pleased with performance despite Kemba on a minutes limit and Tatum 2-for-18 FG — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 1, 2020

Box score