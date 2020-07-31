Rapid Recap: In the bubble, Celtics start slow, fall to Bucks in first game back

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
It was time to spread the word, the Celtics resumed their season last night in the NBA’s bubble.
Marcus Smart (23 points) tried his best, and Jaylen Brown (22), Daniel Theis (13 and 12 rebounds), Kemba Walker (16 in 19 minutes) and Gordon Hayward (17 and 6 assists) did their parts, but Jayson Tatum (5 points) simply had one of the worst nights of his career as the Celtics lost to the Bucks, 119-112. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 36 points, 16 of them in the 4th quarter.
The teams joined forces to kneel during the National Anthem.
The Bucks were on fire before the Celtics even woke up. It was 17-2 after 4 minutes.
When Giannis went to the bench, the Celts began to play defense. Boston closed to within 2 points before Milwaukee stabilized it after 12 minutes.
Celts got back to within 34-33 before the Bucks got hot from three and rebuilt a double-digit lead. Smart was making plays, though.
Smart also guarded Giannis effectively, and fortunately dodged a potentially serious shoulder injury when Giannis fouled him over the back.
The Celtics struggled for the entire first half, got nothing from The Jays, and never had a lead, but somehow – largely thanks to Smart – were still hanging around.
Third quarter was more of the same: Celtics would get close, Bucks would pull ahead again. Jayson was missing the rim on layups and Jaylen picked up his 5th foul with 8:30 left in the period.
Smart scored 8 straight – tip-in, layup and-one, trey – to give the Cs their first lead of the night, 83-82. And Tatum finally made a shot.
The refs were erratic all night. Even sweetheart Abby couldn’t take it.
Bucks crept back ahead until the Celts had a 10-2 run, capped by this.
Tied at 107 with 1:28 left, Giannis (playing with 5 fouls) was called for a charge on this play…
…but it was reviewed.
Smart’s feet were both outside the circle, so how that wasn’t a charge was a mystery. Then, after a Celtics miss, Khris Middleton hit a 3 and that put it out of reach.