The Betting Window for July 31-August 2

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Sam Eggington +400 over Ted Cheeseman ($5)

Vicente Luque -200 over Randy Brown ($20)

Derek Brunson +260 over Edmen Shagbazyan ($10)

Lyndon Arthur -800 over Dec Spelman ($50)

Ray Borg -260 over Nathan Maness ($15)

Eggington and Cheeseman are far too evenly-matched to me to lay off an underdog line like that.

Arthur is a bit of a late-bloomer, and oddly, is a much better professional boxer than an amateur one, but light heavyweight desperately needs some new blood, and Arthur is going to emerge.

Last Week: $ +63.25

Year To Date: $ -175.04

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.