The Wide Open Roads: 5 Incredible Benefits of Motorcycle Riding

Have you noticed that there are more motorcycles on the road? That’s not your imagination. About 8% of all American households own a motorcycle, more than ever before.

There are a number of surprising benefits of motorcycle riding. If you’re thinking about getting a bike, you’ll want to keep reading.

Find out what the top pros of motorcycle riding are.

1. You Can Always Find Parking

How many times have you had to drive around the block in a car to find a parking spot? This happens frequently in downtown areas, where parking is at a premium.

You don’t have this issue when you’re on a motorcycle. It’s usually easy to find available parking spots for motorcycles. You do need to be aware of local parking laws and regulations.

It still takes a lot of skill to park a motorcycle. You’ll want to practice maneuvering the bike before you head out on your own.

2. Enjoy the Scenery

One of the best benefits of riding a motorcycle is that you are more exposed to what’s happening around you. Yes, you’re more vulnerable to motorcycle accidents, but there’s a huge reward.

You can easily enjoy the scenery in an area, whether that’s an open road or a windy road hugging the coastline. You can feel more connected to the scenery than you can in a car.

3. You Burn Calories

It’s hard to imagine that you can burn calories when you’re riding a motorcycle. The fact is that you are working your muscles when you ride a bike.

Your legs, arms, neck, and core muscles are all active when riding. An average motorcycle rider will burn between 200-300 calories an hour. If you race competitively, you can burn as much as 600 calories per hour.

4. You’re a Better Driver

Since you’re spending time on a motorcycle, you can’t help but become more aware of your surroundings. That awareness does translate to how you drive a car. You’re also aware of other motorcyclists and understand how they operate.

That will limit your chances of getting into an accident. Motorcycle accidents do happen, but you are in a better position to avoid them.

5. The Biking Community Is Tight

There is a massive community of bikers that come together often to ride. There are smaller groups that bike according to interests.

You can find a group that fits almost any interest. There are groups of Harley owners, beginner bikers, sport bikers, and many more. You can do a simple search online to discover a group that fits your interests.

You’ll find that the motorcycle riding community is close-knit and many people are more than willing to help you get started.

Motorcycle Riding Is Fun

Motorcycle riding is enjoyable and fun. There are many benefits of riding, and these are just some of them. You’ll join a unique group of people who share a passion for riding.

