8/1/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Of all the games that the New York Mets (3-5) have lost so far this season, last night’s contest was the worst gut punch. The Mets built an 8-2 lead over the Atlanta Braves (5-3) only to watch a combination of bad defense and poor bullpen performance lead to a collapse in an 11-10 loss. The defeat was the Mets’ third straight and they will look to stop the bleeding as they continue their series with Atlanta tonight. First pitch for the second game of this wraparound series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.80 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wacha picked up his first win as a Met on Monday night, allowing a run in five innings to top the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Braves will counter with righty Touki Toussaint (0-0, 20.25 ERA), who is taking the rotation spot of Mike Foltyniewicz, who was designated for assignment earlier this week. Toussaint last appeared on Monday, giving up six runs in 2.2 innings of relief against the Tampa Bay Rays.

