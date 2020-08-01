Ep. 5 of 'The Common Sens Podcast' Available to Stream

Get excited.

Not only will today’s sports schedule be filled with meaningful play-in hockey, but to help curb your hockey appetite until the games begin at noon, Hailey Salvian and I bring to you another episode of ‘The Common Sens Podcast’ for your listening pleasure.

The theme of this week’s show was a guide to the play-ins and what Senators fans should keep an eye on or have interest in over the next week or so.

On this week’s show, we were joined by Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie (@SNRyanLeslie) who is out west doing the world feed for the Western Conference games.

From capturing the vibe in Edmonton and discussing what is it like covering these games near the bubble, Ryan also shared his thoughts on how much pressure is on the Calgary Flames to have success before closing with some reflections on Big Walt and the rest of the Tkachuk family.

It was a really fun show to record, so I hope you all enjoy.

Have a great and safe long weekend!

Enjoy.