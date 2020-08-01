Joel Embiid, teammate Shake Milton get into heated argument during game (Video)

The arguing between Joel Embiid and his teammates continues to be a storyline worth following, and it even reared its ugly head during the team’s first game of the NBA season restart on Saturday.

It was assumed that the Sixers would be completely locked in and focused on the task at hand during Saturday’s game against the Pacers, but Embid got into it with one of his young teammates at one point, for some reason.

Shake Milton took over point guard duties for the first time in his career, in a move that sent Ben Simmons back to his natural position (forward). And while he was getting used to his new role, Embiid gave him a bit of “initiation” during Saturday’s game, as the two got into a heated argument at one point while play was stopped.

Embiid and teammate Shake Milton getting heated during a timeout pic.twitter.com/vZKcFNMl80 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 1, 2020

Given Embiid’s track record — with Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and others — not really a good look for him.