Napoli signs Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen of Lagos, Nigeria, has signed with Napoli of Serie A on Friday according to TSN. Osimhen, a centre forward, had 13 Ligue 1 goals with Lille last season and 18 goals for Lille in 2019-20 overall. Osimhen also scored two goals each for Lille in the Champions League and the Coupe de la Ligue, and one goal for Lille in the Coupe de France. He is going to Napoli from Lille for 50 million Euros.

Osimhen, who is 21 years of age, got off to a fantastic start to the Ligue 1 season in 2019-20. He had four goals in his first three games. Osimhen scored both of Lille’s goals in a 2-1 win over FC Nantes on August 11, and then scored twice in Lille’s 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne on August 28.

In addition to playing in the top league in France, Osimhen spent two seasons in the top league in Germany. He was with Vfl Wolfsburg during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 Bundesliga seasons. Osimhen’s time in the Bundesliga was cut short to 12 games because he underwent shoulder surgery on May 2, 2018.

In French soccer in 2019-20, Paris Saint-Germain won Ligue 1 on April 30. On that date, the top league in French professional soccer was stopped because of coronavirus, and it was decided at that time they would not resume the rest of their season like they did in England, Spain, Germany, and Italy.

However, the Coupe de la Ligue Final was played on Friday, with Paris Saint-Germain defeating Lyon 6-5 penalties after playing to a 0-0 tie. The players who scored for Paris Saint-Germain in the shootout on Friday were Angel Di Maria of Rosario, Argentina, Marco Verratti of Pescara, Italy, Leandro Paredes of San Justo, Argentina, Ander Herrera of Bilbao, Spain, Neymar of Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, and Pablo Sarabia of Madrid, Spain. It should be noted that the Coupe de la Ligue Final was played in Paris in front of 5,000 fans.

It was Paris Saint-Germain’s ninth Coupe de la Ligue title after previously winning in 1995, 1998, 2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Strasbourg has the second most Coupe de la Ligue titles, including the 2019 championship.