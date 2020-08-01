Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By August 1, 2020 10:58 am

By |

July 31, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, USA; James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Dallas)

49 points, 14-20 FG, 14-20 FT, 3 3PTs, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Who cares about defense when you post lines like this.

 

