Rig Radio (Sort of): Playoff Edition!

Good morning Oiler fans!

The sun is shining here in Edmonton, the birds are signing, and the Oilers are playing at 1pm local time in the PLAYOFFS!

Here at the Rig, we’re in the middle of some site changes (which means I realized I don’t have the Soundcloud password), so Alex Thomas, Avry Lewis-McDougall and myself sat down the other night and recorded some thoughts about the NHLs return to play, predictions for the play-in round, and we worked in some jokes about Jamie Benn.

(Sorry for any reverb; I’m not a sound engineer.)