#GAMEON & GO ISLES! 🏒 Tune in to Fan Faceoff today at 3:25 PM for a live look into the bubble and to play a #FLAvsNYI themed Isles IQ after our pregame show. Play Fan Faceoff again at 4PM during the game for your chance to win even more 🎁! 📲: https://t.co/3bCm4mhVyZ pic.twitter.com/ygM3kpnakS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 1, 2020

HOCKEY. HOCKEY IS ON TV.

You can’t watch it in person. Most of the people that read this site probably can’t even visit the country that this hockey is being played in, but we are at the beginning of August, and we can watch some goll danged hockey today. Finally, I can stop trying to make small talk with my children.