Arsenal wins their 14th FA Cup

For the 14th time, Arsenal are the FA Cup champions. At Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

It has been a great season for Aubameyang. During the English Premier League, he finished tied for second in goals with Danny Ings of Southampton. Both Aubameyang and Ings had 22 goals, which was only one less than the EPL goal-scoring leader, Jamie Vardy of Leicester City, who had 23 goals.

However, in FA Cup action, Aubameyang was a dominant offensive force for Arsenal when there was a big game to take place. In addition to the two goals he scored against Chelsea on Saturday, Aubameyang also scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the semifinals on July 18.

The 2020 FA Cup also had an American connection. In the fifth minute, Christian Pulisic of Hershey, PA made American soccer history by becoming the first American soccer player ever to score in a FA Cup final. Unfortunately for Pulisic, he injured his hamstring early in the second half and was forced to leave the game.

Prior to 2020, Arsenal’s FA Cup titles came in 1930, 1936, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2017. With 14, they have the most ever. Manchester United has the second most FA Cup titles all-time with 12.

In other European soccer news, history was made in Italian soccer on Saturday. Even though Lazio lost 3-1 to Napoli in Serie A action, Ciro Immobile of Torre Annunziata, Italy tied the Serie A record for most goals in a season with 36. Immobile set history in the 22nd minute of action. He is now tied with Gonzalo Higuain of Brest, France. Higuain, who competed internationally for Argentina, had 36 goals with Napoli in 2015-16.

Juventus were the Serie A champions this season with 83 points. They had one more point than second-place Inter Milan, who had 82 points. Lazio and Atalanta were tied for third place with 78 points. Juventus, Inter Milan, Lazio and Atalanta all qualified for the Champions League in 2020-21.