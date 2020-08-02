Blackhawks Drake Caggiula Suspended For Game 2

The Chicago Blackhawks took Game 1 6-4 over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. Less than 24 hours later, they found out that they’ll be going for the kill-shot on the Oilers without one of their key depth options. Forward Drake Caggiula was suspended one game for his check to the head of Tyler Ennis.

No penalty was called on the play, and the Oilers actually went to the penalty kill due to a ‘delay of game’ call on Ennis for flipping the puck over the glass. It was a fitting result on a disastrous Saturday at Rogers Place.

With Caggiula unavailable, the Blackhawks will have to insert one of five forwards that were scratched on Saturday. MacKenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel, Philipp Kurashev, John Quenneville and Dylan Sikura were the healthy scratches. Entwistle and Kurashev have yet to play a single NHL game in their young careers.

Ennis, for what it is worth, returned and finished the game for the Oilers. He’s expected to be in the lineup for a must-win Game 2 on Monday night. Ennis played 12:37 and finished with an even +/- rating, four penalty minutes and two hits.