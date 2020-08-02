Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

By August 2, 2020 2:25 pm

By |

Aug 1, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) go for the ball during the second quarter of a NBA basketball game at Visa Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia (vs Indiana)

41 points, 15-23 FG, 10-12 FT, 1 3PT, 21 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

T.J. Warren might have turned heads with his 53-point game against the Sixers, but Embiid’s all-around statline trumps it.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

4hr

MMA 4hr ago

August 2, 2020 11:00 am · By:

Coming off of last night’s first-round win over Joanne Calderwood, Jennifer Maia has apparently been granted a title shot. Valentina (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home