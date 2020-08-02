Ravens elevate Mo Gaba to team Hall of Fame...and Canton agrees...

The Ravens recently helped Gaba celebrate his graduation from middle school when the Marching Ravens played at a car parade with hundreds of cars driving by his apartment honking their horn and shouting their congrats.

Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman presented Gaba with a Ravens game ball, which he promptly lifted over his head and dedicated to his mom.

Gaba’s positive energy, selflessness and bravery captured the hearts of the Ravens and their fans. Now he’ll not only forever be a Raven, but also a treasured piece of NFL history.

Mo was a special kid.