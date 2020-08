By KurtK26 | August 2, 2020 11:00 am

Coming off of last night’s first-round win over Joanne Calderwood, Jennifer Maia has apparently been granted a title shot.

Valentina Shevchenko will now defend the flyweight championship against the Brazilian.

Dana White confirmed the fight at last night’s press conference, though he didn’t set a place or date.

Maia submitted the experienced Calderwood at UFC Vegas, held at the UFC Apex.