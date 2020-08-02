T.J. Warren scores the third most points in a game in Pacers history

T.J. Warren’s offensive output on Saturday in the NBA hub city of Orlando was simply magnificent. Warren scored 53 points as the Indiana Pacers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121. It was Indiana’s first game back since the coronavirus pause, and the Pacers offense was in complete sync.

Warren made 20 of 29 field goals for a field goal percentage of .690. He also made nine of his 12 three-point attempts for a three-point percentage of .750, and all four of his free throw attempts. Warren also had four rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots, with a plus/minus of +18.

Reggie Miller of Riverside, CA holds the Pacers franchise record for most points in a single game with 57. He set that record in a 134-122 Pacers win over the Charlotte Hornets on November 28, 1992. Jermaine O’Neal of Columbia, SC then had 55 points in a 116-99 Pacers win over the Milwaukee Bucks on January 4, 2005.

The only other Pacers player to record 50 points in a game was Billy Knight of Braddock, PA. Knight had 52 points in a 119-113 Pacers win over the San Antonio Spurs on November 11, 1980.

Warren, who is a small forward, is averaging 19.2 points per game, and four rebounds per game. His shooting percentage is .535, three-point percentage is .398, and free throw percentage is .816. He has career highs in free throw percentage and shooting percentage.

With the offensive explosion on Saturday (thethird most points in a game in Pacers franchise history), Warren now leads the Pacers in points per game. Domantas Sabonis of Portland, OR is second on the Pacers in points per game with 18.5. Even though Domantas Sabonis was born in the Pacific Northwest of the United States, he represents Lithuania internationally. Domantas’s father Arvydas Sabonis played for the Portland Trail Blazers from 1995 to 2003 after winning a gold medal with the Soviet Union in men’s basketball at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

Currently, the Pacers are fifth in the Eastern Conference. They have a record of 40 wins and 26 losses.