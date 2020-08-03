MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Aug 3/20

By August 3, 2020 10:55 am

July 26, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE;Fabricio Werdum (red gloves) of Brazil works to secure an arm bar submission against Alexander Gustafsson (blue gloves) of Sweden in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 545
2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 509
3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 330.5
4 4 4 Curtis Blaydes 228.5
5 5 8 Alistair Overeem 174.5
6 6 11 Aleksei Oleinik 147.5
7 7 6 Junior dos Santos 130
8 8 Ovince Saint Preux 118
9 9 5 Derrick Lewis 117
10 10 9 Alexander Volkov 112.5
11 22 14 Fabricio Werdum 99
12 11 11 Walt Harris 98
13 12 13 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97
14 13 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 94
15 14 Ben Rothwell 81.5
16 16 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 72
17 15 Ilir Latifi 71
18 19 Stefan Struve 66
19 20 Tai Tuivasa 64.5
20 16 Marcin Tybura 61.5
21 18 Alexander Gustafsson 59
21 21 15 Sergei Pavlovich 59
23 23 16 Ciryl Gane 52.5
24 24 Blagoy Ivanov 40.5
24 24 Chase Sherman 40.5
26 26 Andrei Arlovski 36
27 27 10 Augusto Sakai 34.5
28 39 Tanner Boser 32.5
29 28 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30
30 29 Greg Hardy 29.5
31 30 Sergey Spivak 29
32 32 Juan Espino 25
33 33 Maurice Greene 24
34 33 Yorgan De Castro 22.5
35 31 Gian Villante 21
36 NR Tom Aspinall 20
37 35 Jake Collier 18.5
38 36 Justin Tafa 10
38 36 Rodrigo Nascimento 10
40 38 Raphael Pessoa 4.5
41 40 Ben Sosoli 0
41 NR Carlos Felipe 0
41 40 Don’Tale Mayes 0
41 40 Ike Villanueva 0
41 40 Jarjis Danho 0
41 40 Jeff Hughes 0
41 40 Justin Frazier 0
41 NR Maxim Grishin 0
41 40 Michel Batista 0
41 40 Philipe Lins 0
41 40 Todd Duffee 0

 



Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

