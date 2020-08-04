Eagles are not immune to the virus

“We received confirmation this evening that Head Coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19. Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team’s medical staff. The organization is following the protocols established by the NFL and the NFLPA. Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility.”

With Pederson absent from the NovaCare Complex for either 10 days since the time of his last negative test or until he has two negative tests in a span of five days after his first positive test, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley runs the day-to-day operations in South Philadelphia with the entire squad assembled and taking part in meetings, strength and conditioning workouts, and on-field walkthroughs.

“The message still is we have to protect ourselves, not only in and around the building, but outside the building, as well,” Pederson said. “But you know what the thing is, too, is that it’s never been – since I’ve been head coach in Philadelphia, it’s never been about one guy or one group of guys. It’s been about everybody. This is no different. I’m fortunate that this is happening at this time of our season, our Training Camp at the beginning, and not necessarily say in October, November, where you could miss games. It’s a matter of just protecting each other and our goals don’t change. We’re going to continue to press forward one day at a time.”

Prior to training camp, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-10 list last Wednesday. Johnson, via social media, acknowledged that he has tested positive for the virus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19, but I feel strong and ready to go,” Johnson wrote on social media. “Over the past few months, I have tested negative after all travels including before and after the OL Masterminds Summit – 18 days ago.

“I have been working hard in preparation for a long, grueling season and have tried to take all the necessary precautions to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this seriously and encourage everyone else to do so as well.

“I will follow all protocols and I look forward to joining my teammates and coaches on the field soon!”

Carry on.

Meanwhile here are a few updates from PE.com to support belief that the Eagles are acting as if there will be a regular season in 2020—

