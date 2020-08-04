Fighters of the Week

1. Angelo Leo: The only world championship up for grabs in boxing this weekend was claimed by Leo after a shakeup in opponents due to COVID, winning his first world championship over Tramaine Williams at junior featherweight.

2. Derek Brunson: Whoa, Nelly! The Ronda Rousey-managed hype train known as Edmen Shahbazyan got its brakes beaten off by Derek Brunson, ending in a third-round TKO after weathering some early heat from the Glendale product. In his third consecutive win, Brunson reminded the fight world why he’s one of the toughest SOBs out there.

3. Rodtang Jitmuangnon/Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy: Both fighters defended their ONE muay thai championships (flyweight and featherweight, respectively) by majority decision at ONE: No Surrender over former Thai world champions (Petchdam Petchyindee Academy and Yodsanklai Fairtex, respectively.)

4. Superbon Banchamek: In the rubber match between two Thai muay thai legends, it was Superbon who was victorious over Sitthichai at ONE’s return card on Friday.

5. Jennifer Maia: Once again, to my infinite frustration, Joanne Calderwood did not keep her opponent at a distance with her muay thai and once again, it cost her, nuking her title shot in the process, as Maia caught her with an armbar late in the first round in the co-main of Saturday’s UFC card.

6. Ted Cheeseman: After a disasterous 2019, in which he went 0-2-1 and lost his BBBofC title, Cheeseman claimed a secondary IBF title at 154 after a close defeat of Sam Eggington that was a helluva fight.

7. Garry Tonon: In the main event of WNO’s card, Tonon decisioned Dante Leon in a superfight that the aforementioned card was named after.

8. Roberto Abreu: In the co-main event of Tonon vs. Leon, to me, an even bigger fight was Cyborg Abreu vs. Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa. That has more clout to me, and Cyborg emerged the victor.

9. Bryce Logan: The new LFA lightweight champion after edging Jacob Rosales with three 48-47 scorecards in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 87 on UFC Fight Pass Friday night.

10. Montserrat Ruiz: Locked in the oft-underrepresented scarf hold for a first-round win over Janaisa Morandin in the main event of Invicta 41 on Thursday.

11. Bobby Green: In a rematch of their draw at UFC 216, Green bested Lando Vannata this time around with a great performance, earning a Fight of the Night bonus.

12. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: In a battle of Thai boxing legends, it was Srisaket finding his rhythm eventually and earning a 10-round win over Amnat Ruenroeng.

13. Vicente Luque: Has rebounded nicely since his defeat to Stephen Thompson, earning a second-straight stoppage, this time over Randy Brown after landing a colossal knee, and a Performance of the Night bonus.

14. Lyndon Arthur: Stayed undefeated and defended his light heavyweight Commonwealth strap with a UD win over Dec Spelman in the main event of Friday’s Queensberry card on ESPN+.

15. Joe George: Making a name for himself on Showtime’s return to TV with an uppercut from hell, over Marcos Escudero.