NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: T.J. Warren

By August 4, 2020 12:17 pm

Aug 3, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, USA; T.J. Warren #1 of the Indiana Pacers drives the ball to the basket as Isaac Bonga #17 of the Washington Wizards defends at VISA Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

T.J. Warren – Indiana (vs Washington)

34 points, 14-26 FG, 5-5 FT, 1 3PT, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks

Is it time to dub T.J. Warren “The Bubble Boy”?!

 

