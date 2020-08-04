Sean McVay gives a peek into Rams' social distancing efforts on 'Hard Knocks'

The Los Angeles Rams are taking all precautions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, it seems.

Covid-19 continues to sweep through the Los Angeles area, and it’s troubling. At the time of this post, California has more confirmed cases than any other state in the country, at 514,901, according to the CDC. As for Los Angeles, 193,788 come from that particular area.

The Rams are well aware of that, so the team is doing all it can to prevent the virus from spreading inside its facility. A recent clip from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” shows exactly that, with head coach Sean McVay relaying the importance of safety to his staff.

Nothing says 2020 more than Sean McVay’s new look at training camp.⁣

⁣#HardKnocksNow pic.twitter.com/9bzQhwphmn — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 3, 2020

Crazy.