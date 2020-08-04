The HOVG Podcast: Josh Caray

By The Hall of Very Good | August 4, 2020 1:34 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Josh Caray.

The third generation broadcaster talks to the boys about sharing the booth with his father Skip and grandfather Harry, who does the best impression of his late-Hall of Fame grandfather and, of course, his new gig as the voice of the record-shattering Rocket City Trash Pandas.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Rocket City Trash Pandas Name Josh Caray Play-by-Play Announcer

Rocket City Trash Pandas Pass $2M Mark in Licensed Merchandise Sales

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.