Frederik Andersen notches his third career postseason shutout

Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark recorded his third career playoff shutout on Tuesday. It was a much-needed shutout for Andersen, as it helped the Toronto Maple Leafs tie their best of five series with the Columbus Blue Jackets at one game apiece with a 3-0 win.

Andersen was by far the least busier of the two goaltenders on Tuesday. He only had to make 20 saves, as he made six saves in the first period, six saves in the second period, and eight saves in the third period. The Maple Leafs outshot the Blue Jackets 39-20.

Andersen’s first two career playoff shutouts were with the Anaheim Ducks. On May 3, 2015, Andersen made 30 saves in game two of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0 en route to a four games to one series win. Then on April 19, 2016, Andersen made 27 saves in game three of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Ducks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, but lost the series four games to three.

The reason why this was a much-needed win for the Maple Leafs is because they lost game one of the series 2-0 on Sunday. The eight Stanley Cup Playoff qualifier series are also only best of five, which means each game means so much more.

The Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets series has now seen a shutout in two consecutive games to open the series at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the capital city of the Canadian province of Ontario. In game one, Joonas Korpisalo of Pori, Finland notched the shutout, as the Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0.

Games three and four of the best of five series will now take place on back-to-back nights. Game three is scheduled for Thursday, and game four is scheduled for Friday. Even though Columbus is the home team, the series will be in Toronto.