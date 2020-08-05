Jeremy Hill not happy about being cut by Raiders after only two days

The NFL really is a brutal business, and one of the most recent personnel moves showed just exactly how tough it can be on players.

Veteran running back Jeremy Hill was out of the NFL last season, but his spirits were likely lifted when the Raiders signed him on Monday. It appeared the former second-round pick, who was a big part of the Bengals’ backfield earlier in his career.

So Hill was given a chance to prove himself at Raiders camp, unfortunately, he wasn’t provided much time to wow the coaching staff. He was released on Wednesday, just two days after he was initially signed.

#Raiders cut RB Jeremy Hill. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 5, 2020

Hill didn’t take the brutal news lightly, either.

That was fast 🙄 — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) August 5, 2020

Gotta feel for him there. The NFL world can be brutal for veteran players.