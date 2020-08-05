Kratom As a Fitness Supplement

For ages, the natives of South East Asia have used Kratom to deal with harsh working conditions and treat various health problems like malaria, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

Because of its numerous positive properties, Kratom has worked its way out of the Asian continent, and into the western market where it’s highly sought because of its natural benefits. It regularly substitutes synthetic medications, and at Krabot.com, we have all the amazing strains of Kratom from all over Asia.

With benefits ranging from anxiolytic effects to relaxation and mood-enhancing properties, millions of people are using Kratom in various ways. It’s no wonder that some have started using Kratom as part of their sportsdaily supplement.

Is Kratom a Good Pre-Workout Supplement?

Every fitness enthusiast understands the vital role a good pre-workout supplement plays in ensuring a constant high level of energy and motivation.

With Kratom’s vasodilation properties, blood flows and circulates more effectively to the areas and muscles that need the most nutrients and oxygen while working out.

Increased blood flow and delivery of nutrients result in that energized feeling. On many occasions, Kratom has been compared to coffee without that jittery feeling.

When taken in the right doses, Kratom can help to increase your mental and cardio alertness, giving your body the necessary energy to complete a work out session.

Is Kratom Good for Body-Building?

Because of its effectiveness as a pre-workout supplement, bodybuilders are also incorporating Kratom into their supplements to improve performance at the gym.

Kratom is an organic stimulant capable of improving overall physical and cognitive functions helping you build stronger muscles and improved mental endurance.

In addition to its energy-boosting properties, Kratom can help in another common problem that bodybuilders face – muscle and joint soreness.

Kratom has incredible pain-relieving properties, which are critical in strenuous workouts. With Kratom, you can train harder and longer without worrying about the pain that comes after.

An additional yet critical benefit that comes with using Kratom is an enhanced immune system. By reducing your sick days and allowing you to work out freely alongside partners outdoors, you can improve your results and increase your motivation enhancing your results.

How Much Kratom Should You Take for Fitness?

To make the most out of Kratom, you have to take it in the right dosage. Taking too much can make your body feel sedated instead of energized, making it difficult for you to get in the right amount of workout and exercise necessary.

Some people have reported feeling nauseous and sick after taking too much Kratom, which reinforces the need to take it in the right amounts.

The most common recommended dose is between 0.5g to 3g of Kratom. Depending on your body size and metabolism, the ideal amount might vary. It’s safest to start on the lowest effective amount, which is about 0.5g and work your way up to 3g. After a few weeks of testing the plant and monitoring your body, you can adjust accordingly.

When taking Kratom as a fitness supplement, it’s advisable to take it 30 minutes before the workout. This gives the body enough time to digest and metabolize it, so it’s in your bloodstream when you start working out.

Best Kratom Strains for Working Out

There are several strains of Kratom, with varying properties and benefits. Choosing the right one for fitness can help you enjoy more benefits and improve performance.

White Malay

This native of Malaysia is best known for its energizing properties and enhancing stamina. It takes longer than the other strains to breakdown, but once the effects kick in, you are assured of an incredible and intense workout.

White Vein Indo

White Vein Indo (from Indonesia) is just as potent as the White Malay variety and goes a long way in helping you make the most out of your workout or exercise session.

Green or White Maeng Da

Maeng Da Kratom strains were commonly used to make coffee because of their effectiveness in boosting alertness. To date, they remain quite popular, especially among fitness buffs. Maeng Da is best known for its motivation, overall energy, and stamina levels. It’s the perfect strain to use on those days when you don’t feel like leaving the house.

White or Green Thai

From the name, you can tell both strains come from Thailand. They are extremely potent with high reputable energy-boosting properties. The Thai variety also tends to have a high alkaloid content. It’s best to start with lower doses when using green or white Thai then progress slowly.

Bottom Line

The best way to use Kratom for fitness is by blending it into a smoothie. Your smoothie can include simple ingredients like ripe bananas and water, and for that extra punch, you can include non-essential amino acids like beta-alanine powder.