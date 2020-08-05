Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

By August 5, 2020 7:00 pm

By |

Aug 4, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Sacramento Kings in the second half of a NBA basketball game in the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs Sacramento)

34 points, 12-24 FG, 8-11 FT, 2 3PTs, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 blocks

A 20-rebound triple double from a point guard. Nice.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home