Stream Formula 1 online

The fact that the corona crisis completely paralyzed the sports world in the spring was a thorn in the side of many enthusiasts. Especially for fans of Formula 1, there was little to enjoy. The fans were already in Australia for the first race when it was still canceled. However, it is now the case that there is driving again. There is only no access for fans on the tracks. That should not be a problem, because you can also stream the races in Formula 1 online. When you approach this smartly, you don’t have to miss a minute of all the action.

If you are looking for a good VPN to watch Formula 1, it is important that it has VPN servers in a country that has access to the website / stream that you want to use. So if you want to watch Sky Sports or Channel 4, choose a VPN with servers in the UK. However, if you want to use Ziggo to watch a Dutch F1 stream with Dutch commentary, choose a VPN with Dutch servers.

How to watch F1 2020 in the US

As you can see, Formula 1 fans in the US are spoiled for choices when it comes to streaming platform that show the 2020 season.

However, we recommend going for F1 TV PRO. The service promises and ‘over the top’ viewing experience with no ad breaks, live feed to any of the 20 cameras onboard the cars, exclusive camera angles, and the possibility to ‘pull up a chair’ to the pit wall and get expert insights and strategy predictions.

Different calendar than planned

Because the corona crisis has long shut down the season and almost all countries in the world have been affected, a lot of work has been done behind the scenes on an alternative plan. That means races are at different times. There are also races on completely different circuits and in completely different countries than planned. If you want to stream Formula 1 online, you can also have the necessary value from a VPN. If you choose the right partner for that, like NordVPN (read our NordVPN review here), you can always access a qualitative stream from that country. You will not miss anything.





Responding to the ambiguity

Although the season has started again, much is still unclear. For example, while it is already underway, more races have been added to the calendar in the meantime. Buying a pass from a streaming service can therefore also be a bad buy, because you can still miss part of the year. By streaming Formula 1 online with VPN you can still see all the races. You can then simply look for access to on-site services. Wherever the races are added, you can always be sure of viewing pleasure.